1 Yemeni Rial =
0.033219077 Solomon Islander Dollars
1 SBD = 30.1032 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.033219077 Solomon Islander Dollars
1 SBD = 30.1032 YER
YER
SBD
|1 YER
|0.0332191 SBD
|5 YER
|0.166095 SBD
|10 YER
|0.332191 SBD
|25 YER
|0.830477 SBD
|50 YER
|1.66095 SBD
|100 YER
|3.32191 SBD
|500 YER
|16.6095 SBD
|1,000 YER
|33.2191 SBD
|5,000 YER
|166.095 SBD
|10,000 YER
|332.191 SBD
1 YER = 0 SBD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.033809
|0.033874
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.032872
|0.032870
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.033247
|0.033293
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.74%
|0.76%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Solomon Islander Dollar exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islander Dollars is SBD. The currency symbol is $.More Solomon Islander Dollar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings