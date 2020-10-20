1 YER to SBD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Solomon Islander Dollars

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.033219077 Solomon Islander Dollars

1 SBD = 30.1032 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Solomon Islander Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:36 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Solomon Islander Dollar

yer
YER
sbd
SBD
1 YER0.0332191 SBD
5 YER0.166095 SBD
10 YER0.332191 SBD
25 YER0.830477 SBD
50 YER1.66095 SBD
100 YER3.32191 SBD
500 YER16.6095 SBD
1,000 YER33.2191 SBD
5,000 YER166.095 SBD
10,000 YER332.191 SBD

Convert Solomon Islander Dollar to Yemeni Rial

sbd
SBD
yer
YER
1 SBD30.1032 YER
5 SBD150.516 YER
10 SBD301.032 YER
25 SBD752.58 YER
50 SBD1,505.16 YER
100 SBD3,010.32 YER
500 SBD15,051.6 YER
1,000 SBD30,103.2 YER
5,000 SBD150,516 YER
10,000 SBD301,032 YER

YER to SBD Chart

1 YER = 0 SBD

1 Yemeni Rial to Solomon Islander Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0338090.033874
Low
0.0328720.032870
Average
0.0332470.033293
Volatility
0.74%0.76%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

sbd

SBD - Solomon Islander Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Solomon Islander Dollar exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islander Dollars is SBD. The currency symbol is $.

