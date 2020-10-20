1 YER to RWF - Convert Yemeni Rials to Rwandan Francs

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

5.25098 Rwandan Francs

1 RWF = 0.190441 YER

Yemeni Rial to Rwandan Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:36 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Rwandan Franc

YER
RWF
1 YER5.25098 RWF
5 YER26.2549 RWF
10 YER52.5098 RWF
25 YER131.275 RWF
50 YER262.549 RWF
100 YER525.098 RWF
500 YER2,625.49 RWF
1,000 YER5,250.98 RWF
5,000 YER26,254.9 RWF
10,000 YER52,509.8 RWF

Convert Rwandan Franc to Yemeni Rial

RWF
YER
1 RWF0.190441 YER
5 RWF0.952203 YER
10 RWF1.90441 YER
25 RWF4.76102 YER
50 RWF9.52203 YER
100 RWF19.0441 YER
500 RWF95.2203 YER
1,000 RWF190.441 YER
5,000 RWF952.203 YER
10,000 RWF1,904.41 YER

1 Yemeni Rial to Rwandan Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
5.29955.2995
Low
5.18925.1254
Average
5.23935.1956
Volatility
0.58%0.50%

Currency Information

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

RWF - Rwandan Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rwandan Franc exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwandan Francs is RWF. The currency symbol is R₣.

