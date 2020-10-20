1 YER to RSD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Serbian Dinars

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.4334988 Serbian Dinars

1 RSD = 2.30681 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Serbian Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:24 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Serbian Dinar

yer
YER
rsd
RSD
1 YER0.433499 RSD
5 YER2.16749 RSD
10 YER4.33499 RSD
25 YER10.8375 RSD
50 YER21.6749 RSD
100 YER43.3499 RSD
500 YER216.749 RSD
1,000 YER433.499 RSD
5,000 YER2,167.49 RSD
10,000 YER4,334.99 RSD

Convert Serbian Dinar to Yemeni Rial

rsd
RSD
yer
YER
1 RSD2.30681 YER
5 RSD11.5341 YER
10 RSD23.0681 YER
25 RSD57.6703 YER
50 RSD115.341 YER
100 RSD230.681 YER
500 RSD1,153.41 YER
1,000 RSD2,306.81 YER
5,000 RSD11,534.1 YER
10,000 RSD23,068.1 YER

YER to RSD Chart

1 YER = 0 RSD

1 Yemeni Rial to Serbian Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.438080.44052
Low
0.428980.42898
Average
0.434860.43471
Volatility
0.31%0.30%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

rsd

RSD - Serbian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Serbian Dinar exchange rate is the RSD to USD rate. The currency code for Serbian Dinars is RSD. The currency symbol is Дин..

