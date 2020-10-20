1 Yemeni Rial =
0.4334988 Serbian Dinars
1 RSD = 2.30681 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.4334988 Serbian Dinars
1 RSD = 2.30681 YER
YER
RSD
|1 YER
|0.433499 RSD
|5 YER
|2.16749 RSD
|10 YER
|4.33499 RSD
|25 YER
|10.8375 RSD
|50 YER
|21.6749 RSD
|100 YER
|43.3499 RSD
|500 YER
|216.749 RSD
|1,000 YER
|433.499 RSD
|5,000 YER
|2,167.49 RSD
|10,000 YER
|4,334.99 RSD
1 YER = 0 RSD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.43808
|0.44052
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.42898
|0.42898
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.43486
|0.43471
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.31%
|0.30%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Serbian Dinar exchange rate is the RSD to USD rate. The currency code for Serbian Dinars is RSD. The currency symbol is Дин..More Serbian Dinar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings