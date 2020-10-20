1 YER to RON - Convert Yemeni Rials to Romanian Lei

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.018434796 Romanian Lei

1 RON = 54.2452 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Romanian Leu conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:24 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Romanian Leu

yer
YER
ron
RON
1 YER0.0184348 RON
5 YER0.092174 RON
10 YER0.184348 RON
25 YER0.46087 RON
50 YER0.92174 RON
100 YER1.84348 RON
500 YER9.2174 RON
1,000 YER18.4348 RON
5,000 YER92.174 RON
10,000 YER184.348 RON

Convert Romanian Leu to Yemeni Rial

ron
RON
yer
YER
1 RON54.2452 YER
5 RON271.226 YER
10 RON542.452 YER
25 RON1,356.13 YER
50 RON2,712.26 YER
100 RON5,424.52 YER
500 RON27,122.6 YER
1,000 RON54,245.2 YER
5,000 RON271,226 YER
10,000 RON542,452 YER

YER to RON Chart

1 YER = 0 RON

1 Yemeni Rial to Romanian Leu stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0186240.018713
Low
0.0182270.018227
Average
0.0184870.018468
Volatility
0.34%0.34%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

ron

RON - Romanian Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the RON to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is RON. The currency symbol is lei.

