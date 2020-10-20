1 Yemeni Rial =
0.014547452 Qatari Rials
1 QAR = 68.7406 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
QAR
|1 YER
|0.0145475 QAR
|5 YER
|0.0727373 QAR
|10 YER
|0.145475 QAR
|25 YER
|0.363686 QAR
|50 YER
|0.727373 QAR
|100 YER
|1.45475 QAR
|500 YER
|7.27373 QAR
|1,000 YER
|14.5475 QAR
|5,000 YER
|72.7373 QAR
|10,000 YER
|145.475 QAR
1 YER = 0 QAR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.014550
|0.014567
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.014535
|0.014535
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.014544
|0.014544
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.04%
|0.05%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
