1 Yemeni Rial =
30.070521 Paraguayan Guarani
1 PYG = 0.0332552 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
PYG
|1 YER
|30.0705 PYG
|5 YER
|150.353 PYG
|10 YER
|300.705 PYG
|25 YER
|751.763 PYG
|50 YER
|1,503.53 PYG
|100 YER
|3,007.05 PYG
|500 YER
|15,035.3 PYG
|1,000 YER
|30,070.5 PYG
|5,000 YER
|150,353 PYG
|10,000 YER
|300,705 PYG
1 YER = 0 PYG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|30.251
|30.252
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|29.977
|29.352
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|30.084
|29.889
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.32%
|0.34%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Paraguayan Guarani exchange rate is the PYG to USD rate. The currency code for Paraguayan Guarani is PYG. The currency symbol is Gs.More Paraguayan Guarani info
