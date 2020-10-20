1 YER to OMR - Convert Yemeni Rials to Omani Rials

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0015380702 Omani Rials

1 OMR = 650.165 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Yemeni Rial to Omani Rial conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:23 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Omani Rial

yer
YER
omr
OMR
1 YER0.00153807 OMR
5 YER0.00769035 OMR
10 YER0.0153807 OMR
25 YER0.0384518 OMR
50 YER0.0769035 OMR
100 YER0.153807 OMR
500 YER0.769035 OMR
1,000 YER1.53807 OMR
5,000 YER7.69035 OMR
10,000 YER15.3807 OMR

Convert Omani Rial to Yemeni Rial

omr
OMR
yer
YER
1 OMR650.165 YER
5 OMR3,250.83 YER
10 OMR6,501.65 YER
25 OMR16,254.1 YER
50 OMR32,508.3 YER
100 OMR65,016.5 YER
500 OMR325,083 YER
1,000 OMR650,165 YER
5,000 OMR3,250,830 YER
10,000 OMR6,501,650 YER

YER to OMR Chart

1 YER = 0 OMR

1 Yemeni Rial to Omani Rial stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00153900.0015401
Low
0.00153730.0015350
Average
0.00153820.0015381
Volatility
0.06%0.06%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

omr

OMR - Omani Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Omani Rial exchange rate is the OMR to USD rate. The currency code for Omani Rials is OMR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

