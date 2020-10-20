1 YER to NPR - Convert Yemeni Rials to Nepalese Rupees

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.53406955 Nepalese Rupees

1 NPR = 1.87242 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Nepalese Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:23 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Nepalese Rupee

yer
YER
npr
NPR
1 YER0.53407 NPR
5 YER2.67035 NPR
10 YER5.3407 NPR
25 YER13.3517 NPR
50 YER26.7035 NPR
100 YER53.407 NPR
500 YER267.035 NPR
1,000 YER534.07 NPR
5,000 YER2,670.35 NPR
10,000 YER5,340.7 NPR

Convert Nepalese Rupee to Yemeni Rial

npr
NPR
yer
YER
1 NPR1.87242 YER
5 NPR9.36208 YER
10 NPR18.7242 YER
25 NPR46.8104 YER
50 NPR93.6208 YER
100 NPR187.242 YER
500 NPR936.208 YER
1,000 NPR1,872.42 YER
5,000 NPR9,362.08 YER
10,000 NPR18,724.2 YER

YER to NPR Chart

1 YER = 0 NPR

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Nepalese Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.534720.53496
Low
0.531520.53092
Average
0.533920.53351
Volatility
0.15%0.13%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
npr

NPR - Nepalese Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nepalese Rupee exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepalese Rupees is NPR. The currency symbol is ₨.

More Nepalese Rupee info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings