1 YER to NGN - Convert Yemeni Rials to Nigerian Nairas

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

6.1036158 Nigerian Nairas

1 NGN = 0.163837 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Nigerian Naira conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:22 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Nigerian Naira

yer
YER
ngn
NGN
1 YER6.10362 NGN
5 YER30.5181 NGN
10 YER61.0362 NGN
25 YER152.59 NGN
50 YER305.181 NGN
100 YER610.362 NGN
500 YER3,051.81 NGN
1,000 YER6,103.62 NGN
5,000 YER30,518.1 NGN
10,000 YER61,036.2 NGN

Convert Nigerian Naira to Yemeni Rial

ngn
NGN
yer
YER
1 NGN0.163837 YER
5 NGN0.819187 YER
10 NGN1.63837 YER
25 NGN4.09593 YER
50 NGN8.19187 YER
100 NGN16.3837 YER
500 NGN81.9187 YER
1,000 NGN163.837 YER
5,000 NGN819.187 YER
10,000 NGN1,638.37 YER

YER to NGN Chart

1 YER = 0 NGN

1 Yemeni Rial to Nigerian Naira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
6.13476.1347
Low
5.88044.3013
Average
6.00605.5767
Volatility
1.03%2.87%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

ngn

NGN - Nigerian Naira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nigerian Naira exchange rate is the NGN to USD rate. The currency code for Nigerian Nairas is NGN. The currency symbol is ₦.

