1 Yemeni Rial =
0.073616146 Namibian Dollars
1 NAD = 13.5840 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
NAD
|1 YER
|0.0736161 NAD
|5 YER
|0.368081 NAD
|10 YER
|0.736161 NAD
|25 YER
|1.8404 NAD
|50 YER
|3.68081 NAD
|100 YER
|7.36161 NAD
|500 YER
|36.8081 NAD
|1,000 YER
|73.6161 NAD
|5,000 YER
|368.081 NAD
|10,000 YER
|736.161 NAD
1 YER = 0 NAD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.075756
|0.076819
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.071637
|0.071637
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.073455
|0.074120
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.83%
|0.70%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Namibian Dollar exchange rate is the NAD to USD rate. The currency code for Namibian Dollars is NAD. The currency symbol is $.More Namibian Dollar info
