1 YER to MVR - Convert Yemeni Rials to Maldivian Rufiyaa

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.06128232 Maldivian Rufiyaa

1 MVR = 16.3179 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Maldivian Rufiyaa conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:35 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Maldivian Rufiyaa

yer
YER
mvr
MVR
1 YER0.0612823 MVR
5 YER0.306412 MVR
10 YER0.612823 MVR
25 YER1.53206 MVR
50 YER3.06412 MVR
100 YER6.12823 MVR
500 YER30.6412 MVR
1,000 YER61.2823 MVR
5,000 YER306.412 MVR
10,000 YER612.823 MVR

Convert Maldivian Rufiyaa to Yemeni Rial

mvr
MVR
yer
YER
1 MVR16.3179 YER
5 MVR81.5896 YER
10 MVR163.179 YER
25 MVR407.948 YER
50 MVR815.896 YER
100 MVR1,631.79 YER
500 MVR8,158.96 YER
1,000 MVR16,317.9 YER
5,000 MVR81,589.6 YER
10,000 MVR163,179 YER

YER to MVR Chart

1 YER = 0 MVR

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Maldivian Rufiyaa stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0617830.061859
Low
0.0605500.060550
Average
0.0615480.061586
Volatility
0.54%0.37%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
mvr

MVR - Maldivian Rufiyaa

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maldivian Rufiyaa exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldivian Rufiyaa is MVR. The currency symbol is Rf.

More Maldivian Rufiyaa info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings