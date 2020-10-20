1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0015906909 Maltese Liri
1 MTL = 628.658 YER
MTL replaced by EUR
YER
MTL
|1 YER
|0.00159069 MTL
|5 YER
|0.00795345 MTL
|10 YER
|0.0159069 MTL
|25 YER
|0.0397673 MTL
|50 YER
|0.0795345 MTL
|100 YER
|0.159069 MTL
|500 YER
|0.795345 MTL
|1,000 YER
|1.59069 MTL
|5,000 YER
|7.95345 MTL
|10,000 YER
|15.9069 MTL
1 YER = 0 MTL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0037420
|0.0037611
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0036636
|0.0036636
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0037149
|0.0037115
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29%
|0.29%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
