1 YER to MRU - Convert Yemeni Rials to Mauritanian Ouguiyas

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.15755687 Mauritanian Ouguiyas

1 MRU = 6.34691 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Mauritanian Ouguiya conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:34 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Mauritanian Ouguiya

yer
YER
mru
MRU
1 YER0.157557 MRU
5 YER0.787784 MRU
10 YER1.57557 MRU
25 YER3.93892 MRU
50 YER7.87784 MRU
100 YER15.7557 MRU
500 YER78.7784 MRU
1,000 YER157.557 MRU
5,000 YER787.784 MRU
10,000 YER1,575.57 MRU

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Yemeni Rial

mru
MRU
yer
YER
1 MRU6.34691 YER
5 MRU31.7346 YER
10 MRU63.4691 YER
25 MRU158.673 YER
50 MRU317.346 YER
100 MRU634.691 YER
500 MRU3,173.46 YER
1,000 MRU6,346.91 YER
5,000 MRU31,734.6 YER
10,000 MRU63,469.1 YER

YER to MRU Chart

1 YER = 0 MRU

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Mauritanian Ouguiya stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.159010.16055
Low
0.155990.15599
Average
0.157460.15820
Volatility
0.50%0.50%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
mru

MRU - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRU to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRU. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings