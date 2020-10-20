1 Yemeni Rial =
0.15755687 Mauritanian Ouguiyas
1 MRU = 6.34691 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
MRU
|1 YER
|0.157557 MRU
|5 YER
|0.787784 MRU
|10 YER
|1.57557 MRU
|25 YER
|3.93892 MRU
|50 YER
|7.87784 MRU
|100 YER
|15.7557 MRU
|500 YER
|78.7784 MRU
|1,000 YER
|157.557 MRU
|5,000 YER
|787.784 MRU
|10,000 YER
|1,575.57 MRU
1 YER = 0 MRU
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.15901
|0.16055
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.15599
|0.15599
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.15746
|0.15820
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.50%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRU to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRU. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
