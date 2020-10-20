1 Yemeni Rial =
1.5755687 Mauritanian Ouguiyas
1 MRO = 0.634691 YER
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
YER
MRO
|1 YER
|1.57557 MRO
|5 YER
|7.87784 MRO
|10 YER
|15.7557 MRO
|25 YER
|39.3892 MRO
|50 YER
|78.7784 MRO
|100 YER
|157.557 MRO
|500 YER
|787.784 MRO
|1,000 YER
|1,575.57 MRO
|5,000 YER
|7,877.84 MRO
|10,000 YER
|15,755.7 MRO
1 YER = 0 MRO
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.15901
|0.16055
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.15599
|0.15599
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.15746
|0.15820
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.50%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
