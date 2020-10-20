1 Yemeni Rial =
0.071285193 Moldovan Lei
1 MDL = 14.0282 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.071285193 Moldovan Lei
1 MDL = 14.0282 YER
YER
MDL
|1 YER
|0.0712852 MDL
|5 YER
|0.356426 MDL
|10 YER
|0.712852 MDL
|25 YER
|1.78213 MDL
|50 YER
|3.56426 MDL
|100 YER
|7.12852 MDL
|500 YER
|35.6426 MDL
|1,000 YER
|71.2852 MDL
|5,000 YER
|356.426 MDL
|10,000 YER
|712.852 MDL
1 YER = 0 MDL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.071630
|0.071630
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.070055
|0.070055
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.071051
|0.070836
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.30%
|0.29%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moldovan Leu exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldovan Lei is MDL. The currency symbol is lei.More Moldovan Leu info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings