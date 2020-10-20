1 YER to MDL - Convert Yemeni Rials to Moldovan Lei

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.071285193 Moldovan Lei

1 MDL = 14.0282 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Moldovan Leu conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:21 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Moldovan Leu

yer
YER
mdl
MDL
1 YER0.0712852 MDL
5 YER0.356426 MDL
10 YER0.712852 MDL
25 YER1.78213 MDL
50 YER3.56426 MDL
100 YER7.12852 MDL
500 YER35.6426 MDL
1,000 YER71.2852 MDL
5,000 YER356.426 MDL
10,000 YER712.852 MDL

Convert Moldovan Leu to Yemeni Rial

mdl
MDL
yer
YER
1 MDL14.0282 YER
5 MDL70.1408 YER
10 MDL140.282 YER
25 MDL350.704 YER
50 MDL701.408 YER
100 MDL1,402.82 YER
500 MDL7,014.08 YER
1,000 MDL14,028.2 YER
5,000 MDL70,140.8 YER
10,000 MDL140,282 YER

YER to MDL Chart

1 YER = 0 MDL

1 Yemeni Rial to Moldovan Leu stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0716300.071630
Low
0.0700550.070055
Average
0.0710510.070836
Volatility
0.30%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

mdl

MDL - Moldovan Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moldovan Leu exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldovan Lei is MDL. The currency symbol is lei.

