1 YER to LVL - Convert Yemeni Rials to Latvian Lati

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0026038538 Latvian Lati

1 LVL = 384.046 YER

LVL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Latvian Lat conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 19:42 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Latvian Lat

yer
YER
lvl
LVL
1 YER0.00260385 LVL
5 YER0.0130193 LVL
10 YER0.0260385 LVL
25 YER0.0650963 LVL
50 YER0.130193 LVL
100 YER0.260385 LVL
500 YER1.30193 LVL
1,000 YER2.60385 LVL
5,000 YER13.0193 LVL
10,000 YER26.0385 LVL

Convert Latvian Lat to Yemeni Rial

lvl
LVL
yer
YER
1 LVL384.046 YER
5 LVL1,920.23 YER
10 LVL3,840.46 YER
25 LVL9,601.15 YER
50 LVL19,202.3 YER
100 LVL38,404.6 YER
500 LVL192,023 YER
1,000 LVL384,046 YER
5,000 LVL1,920,230 YER
10,000 LVL3,840,460 YER

YER to LVL Chart

1 YER = 0 LVL

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Latvian Lat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00374200.0037611
Low
0.00366360.0036636
Average
0.00371420.0037113
Volatility
0.30%0.28%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

lvl

LVL - Latvian Lat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Latvian Lat exchange rate is the LVL to USD rate. The currency code for Latvian Lati is LVL. The currency symbol is Ls.

