1 Yemeni Rial =
0.011971106109583 Terra
1 LUNA = 83.5345 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.011971106109583 Terra
1 LUNA = 83.5345 YER
YER
LUNA
|1 YER
|0.0119711 LUNA
|5 YER
|0.0598555 LUNA
|10 YER
|0.119711 LUNA
|25 YER
|0.299278 LUNA
|50 YER
|0.598555 LUNA
|100 YER
|1.19711 LUNA
|500 YER
|5.98555 LUNA
|1,000 YER
|11.9711 LUNA
|5,000 YER
|59.8555 LUNA
|10,000 YER
|119.711 LUNA
LUNA
YER
|1 LUNA
|83.5345 YER
|5 LUNA
|417.672 YER
|10 LUNA
|835.345 YER
|25 LUNA
|2,088.36 YER
|50 LUNA
|4,176.72 YER
|100 LUNA
|8,353.45 YER
|500 LUNA
|41,767.2 YER
|1,000 LUNA
|83,534.5 YER
|5,000 LUNA
|417,672 YER
|10,000 LUNA
|835,345 YER
1 YER = 0 LUNA
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.015310
|0.015310
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0069022
|0.0069022
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.011279
|0.011145
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|12.58%
|12.79%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Terra exchange rate is the LUNA to USD rate. The currency code for Terra is LUNA.More Terra info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings