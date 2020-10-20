1 YER to LUNA - Convert Yemeni Rials to Terra

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.011971106109583 Terra

1 LUNA = 83.5345 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Terra conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:34 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Terra

yer
YER
luna
LUNA
1 YER0.0119711 LUNA
5 YER0.0598555 LUNA
10 YER0.119711 LUNA
25 YER0.299278 LUNA
50 YER0.598555 LUNA
100 YER1.19711 LUNA
500 YER5.98555 LUNA
1,000 YER11.9711 LUNA
5,000 YER59.8555 LUNA
10,000 YER119.711 LUNA

Convert Terra to Yemeni Rial

luna
LUNA
yer
YER
1 LUNA83.5345 YER
5 LUNA417.672 YER
10 LUNA835.345 YER
25 LUNA2,088.36 YER
50 LUNA4,176.72 YER
100 LUNA8,353.45 YER
500 LUNA41,767.2 YER
1,000 LUNA83,534.5 YER
5,000 LUNA417,672 YER
10,000 LUNA835,345 YER

YER to LUNA Chart

1 YER = 0 LUNA

1 Yemeni Rial to Terra stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0153100.015310
Low
0.00690220.0069022
Average
0.0112790.011145
Volatility
12.58%12.79%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

luna

LUNA - Terra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Terra exchange rate is the LUNA to USD rate. The currency code for Terra is LUNA.

, ratings