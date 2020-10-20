1 YER to LUF - Convert Yemeni Rials to Luxembourg Francs

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.14947238 Luxembourg Francs

1 LUF = 6.69020 YER

LUF replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Luxembourg Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:34 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Luxembourg Franc

yer
YER
luf
LUF
1 YER0.149472 LUF
5 YER0.747362 LUF
10 YER1.49472 LUF
25 YER3.73681 LUF
50 YER7.47362 LUF
100 YER14.9472 LUF
500 YER74.7362 LUF
1,000 YER149.472 LUF
5,000 YER747.362 LUF
10,000 YER1,494.72 LUF

Convert Luxembourg Franc to Yemeni Rial

luf
LUF
yer
YER
1 LUF6.6902 YER
5 LUF33.451 YER
10 LUF66.902 YER
25 LUF167.255 YER
50 LUF334.51 YER
100 LUF669.02 YER
500 LUF3,345.1 YER
1,000 LUF6,690.2 YER
5,000 LUF33,451 YER
10,000 LUF66,902 YER

YER to LUF Chart

1 YER = 0 LUF



1 Yemeni Rial to Luxembourg Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00374200.0037611
Low
0.00366360.0036636
Average
0.00371490.0037115
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

luf

LUF - Luxembourg Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Luxembourg Franc exchange rate is the LUF to USD rate. The currency code for Luxembourg Francs is LUF.

