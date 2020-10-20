1 YER to LTL - Convert Yemeni Rials to Lithuanian Litai

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.012788949 Lithuanian Litai

1 LTL = 78.1925 YER

LTL replaced by EUR

Yemeni Rial to Lithuanian Litas conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:21 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Lithuanian Litas

yer
YER
ltl
LTL
1 YER0.0127889 LTL
5 YER0.0639447 LTL
10 YER0.127889 LTL
25 YER0.319724 LTL
50 YER0.639447 LTL
100 YER1.27889 LTL
500 YER6.39447 LTL
1,000 YER12.7889 LTL
5,000 YER63.9447 LTL
10,000 YER127.889 LTL

Convert Lithuanian Litas to Yemeni Rial

ltl
LTL
yer
YER
1 LTL78.1925 YER
5 LTL390.963 YER
10 LTL781.925 YER
25 LTL1,954.81 YER
50 LTL3,909.63 YER
100 LTL7,819.25 YER
500 LTL39,096.3 YER
1,000 LTL78,192.5 YER
5,000 LTL390,963 YER
10,000 LTL781,925 YER

YER to LTL Chart

1 YER = 0 LTL

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Lithuanian Litas stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00374200.0037611
Low
0.00366360.0036636
Average
0.00371490.0037115
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

ltl

LTL - Lithuanian Litas

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lithuanian Litas exchange rate is the LTL to USD rate. The currency code for Lithuanian Litai is LTL. The currency symbol is Lt.

