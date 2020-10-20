1 YER to LKR - Convert Yemeni Rials to Sri Lankan Rupees

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

1.2125856 Sri Lankan Rupees

1 LKR = 0.824684 YER

Yemeni Rial to Sri Lankan Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:21 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Sri Lankan Rupee

yer
YER
lkr
LKR
1 YER1.21259 LKR
5 YER6.06293 LKR
10 YER12.1259 LKR
25 YER30.3146 LKR
50 YER60.6293 LKR
100 YER121.259 LKR
500 YER606.293 LKR
1,000 YER1,212.59 LKR
5,000 YER6,062.93 LKR
10,000 YER12,125.9 LKR

Convert Sri Lankan Rupee to Yemeni Rial

lkr
LKR
yer
YER
1 LKR0.824684 YER
5 LKR4.12342 YER
10 LKR8.24684 YER
25 LKR20.6171 YER
50 LKR41.2342 YER
100 LKR82.4684 YER
500 LKR412.342 YER
1,000 LKR824.684 YER
5,000 LKR4,123.42 YER
10,000 LKR8,246.84 YER

YER to LKR Chart

1 YER = 0 LKR

1 Yemeni Rial to Sri Lankan Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.22321.2232
Low
1.20621.1816
Average
1.21571.2027
Volatility
0.23%0.28%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

lkr

LKR - Sri Lankan Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sri Lankan Rupee exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lankan Rupees is LKR. The currency symbol is ₨.

