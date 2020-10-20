1 Yemeni Rial =
0.000301212866585 Chainlink
1 LINK = 3,319.91 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
LINK
|1 YER
|0.000301213 LINK
|5 YER
|0.00150606 LINK
|10 YER
|0.00301213 LINK
|25 YER
|0.00753032 LINK
|50 YER
|0.0150606 LINK
|100 YER
|0.0301213 LINK
|500 YER
|0.150606 LINK
|1,000 YER
|0.301213 LINK
|5,000 YER
|1.50606 LINK
|10,000 YER
|3.01213 LINK
LINK
YER
|1 LINK
|3,319.91 YER
|5 LINK
|16,599.6 YER
|10 LINK
|33,199.1 YER
|25 LINK
|82,997.8 YER
|50 LINK
|165,996 YER
|100 LINK
|331,991 YER
|500 LINK
|1,659,960 YER
|1,000 LINK
|3,319,910 YER
|5,000 LINK
|16,599,600 YER
|10,000 LINK
|33,199,100 YER
1 YER = 0 LINK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00030286
|0.00030776
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00022535
|0.00021296
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00026924
|0.00026388
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.43%
|4.04%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chainlink exchange rate is the LINK to USD rate. The currency code for Chainlink is LINK.More Chainlink info
