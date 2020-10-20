1 YER to LBP - Convert Yemeni Rials to Lebanese Pounds

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

364.81325 Lebanese Pounds

1 LBP = 0.00274113 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Lebanese Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:20 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Lebanese Pound

yer
YER
lbp
LBP
1 YER364.813 LBP
5 YER1,824.07 LBP
10 YER3,648.13 LBP
25 YER9,120.33 LBP
50 YER18,240.7 LBP
100 YER36,481.3 LBP
500 YER182,407 LBP
1,000 YER364,813 LBP
5,000 YER1,824,070 LBP
10,000 YER3,648,130 LBP

Convert Lebanese Pound to Yemeni Rial

lbp
LBP
yer
YER
1 LBP0.00274113 YER
5 LBP0.0137056 YER
10 LBP0.0274113 YER
25 LBP0.0685282 YER
50 LBP0.137056 YER
100 LBP0.274113 YER
500 LBP1.37056 YER
1,000 LBP2.74113 YER
5,000 LBP13.7056 YER
10,000 LBP27.4113 YER

YER to LBP Chart

1 YER = 0 LBP

1 Yemeni Rial to Lebanese Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
368.17368.49
Low
357.52357.32
Average
362.75363.09
Volatility
0.95%0.99%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

lbp

LBP - Lebanese Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lebanese Pound exchange rate is the LBP to USD rate. The currency code for Lebanese Pounds is LBP. The currency symbol is £.

