1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.34394529 Kyrgyzstani Soms

1 KGS = 2.90744 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Kyrgyzstani Som conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:33 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Kyrgyzstani Som

yer
YER
kgs
KGS
1 YER0.343945 KGS
5 YER1.71973 KGS
10 YER3.43945 KGS
25 YER8.59863 KGS
50 YER17.1973 KGS
100 YER34.3945 KGS
500 YER171.973 KGS
1,000 YER343.945 KGS
5,000 YER1,719.73 KGS
10,000 YER3,439.45 KGS

Convert Kyrgyzstani Som to Yemeni Rial

kgs
KGS
yer
YER
1 KGS2.90744 YER
5 KGS14.5372 YER
10 KGS29.0744 YER
25 KGS72.686 YER
50 KGS145.372 YER
100 KGS290.744 YER
500 KGS1,453.72 YER
1,000 KGS2,907.44 YER
5,000 KGS14,537.2 YER
10,000 KGS29,074.4 YER

YER to KGS Chart

1 YER = 0 KGS

1 Yemeni Rial to Kyrgyzstani Som stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.351130.35713
Low
0.343930.34393
Average
0.347650.35178
Volatility
0.22%0.14%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

kgs

KGS - Kyrgyzstani Som

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kyrgyzstani Som exchange rate is the KGS to USD rate. The currency code for Kyrgyzstani Soms is KGS. The currency symbol is лв.

