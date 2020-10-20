1 YER to JMD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Jamaican Dollars

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.62332995 Jamaican Dollars

1 JMD = 1.60429 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Jamaican Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:19 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Jamaican Dollar

YER
JMD
1 YER0.62333 JMD
5 YER3.11665 JMD
10 YER6.2333 JMD
25 YER15.5832 JMD
50 YER31.1665 JMD
100 YER62.333 JMD
500 YER311.665 JMD
1,000 YER623.33 JMD
5,000 YER3,116.65 JMD
10,000 YER6,233.3 JMD

Convert Jamaican Dollar to Yemeni Rial

JMD
YER
1 JMD1.60429 YER
5 JMD8.02143 YER
10 JMD16.0429 YER
25 JMD40.1072 YER
50 JMD80.2143 YER
100 JMD160.429 YER
500 JMD802.143 YER
1,000 JMD1,604.29 YER
5,000 JMD8,021.43 YER
10,000 JMD16,042.9 YER

YER to JMD Chart

1 YER = 0 JMD

1 Yemeni Rial to Jamaican Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.624230.62651
Low
0.618890.61483
Average
0.622010.62193
Volatility
0.17%0.21%

Currency Information

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

JMD - Jamaican Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jamaican Dollar exchange rate is the JMD to USD rate. The currency code for Jamaican Dollars is JMD. The currency symbol is J$.

