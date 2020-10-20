1 YER to JEP - Convert Yemeni Rials to Jersey Pounds

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0031362123 Jersey Pounds

1 JEP = 318.856 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Jersey Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:33 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Jersey Pound

yer
YER
jep
JEP
1 YER0.00313621 JEP
5 YER0.0156811 JEP
10 YER0.0313621 JEP
25 YER0.0784053 JEP
50 YER0.156811 JEP
100 YER0.313621 JEP
500 YER1.56811 JEP
1,000 YER3.13621 JEP
5,000 YER15.6811 JEP
10,000 YER31.3621 JEP

Convert Jersey Pound to Yemeni Rial

jep
JEP
yer
YER
1 JEP318.856 YER
5 JEP1,594.28 YER
10 JEP3,188.56 YER
25 JEP7,971.4 YER
50 JEP15,942.8 YER
100 JEP31,885.6 YER
500 JEP159,428 YER
1,000 JEP318,856 YER
5,000 JEP1,594,280 YER
10,000 JEP3,188,560 YER

YER to JEP Chart

1 YER = 0 JEP

1 Yemeni Rial to Jersey Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00316650.0032343
Low
0.00311940.0031194
Average
0.00314540.0031660
Volatility
0.26%0.30%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

jep

JEP - Jersey Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jersey Pound exchange rate is the JEP to USD rate. The currency code for Jersey Pounds is JEP. The currency symbol is £.

