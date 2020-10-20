1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0031362123 Jersey Pounds
1 JEP = 318.856 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0031362123 Jersey Pounds
1 JEP = 318.856 YER
YER
JEP
|1 YER
|0.00313621 JEP
|5 YER
|0.0156811 JEP
|10 YER
|0.0313621 JEP
|25 YER
|0.0784053 JEP
|50 YER
|0.156811 JEP
|100 YER
|0.313621 JEP
|500 YER
|1.56811 JEP
|1,000 YER
|3.13621 JEP
|5,000 YER
|15.6811 JEP
|10,000 YER
|31.3621 JEP
1 YER = 0 JEP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0031665
|0.0032343
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0031194
|0.0031194
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0031454
|0.0031660
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.26%
|0.30%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jersey Pound exchange rate is the JEP to USD rate. The currency code for Jersey Pounds is JEP. The currency symbol is £.More Jersey Pound info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings