1 YER to ISK - Convert Yemeni Rials to Icelandic Kronur

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.55224544 Icelandic Kronur

1 ISK = 1.81079 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Icelandic Krona conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:19 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Icelandic Krona

yer
YER
isk
ISK
1 YER0.552245 ISK
5 YER2.76123 ISK
10 YER5.52245 ISK
25 YER13.8061 ISK
50 YER27.6123 ISK
100 YER55.2245 ISK
500 YER276.123 ISK
1,000 YER552.245 ISK
5,000 YER2,761.23 ISK
10,000 YER5,522.45 ISK

Convert Icelandic Krona to Yemeni Rial

isk
ISK
yer
YER
1 ISK1.81079 YER
5 ISK9.05395 YER
10 ISK18.1079 YER
25 ISK45.2697 YER
50 ISK90.5395 YER
100 ISK181.079 YER
500 ISK905.395 YER
1,000 ISK1,810.79 YER
5,000 ISK9,053.95 YER
10,000 ISK18,107.9 YER

YER to ISK Chart

1 YER = 0 ISK

1 Yemeni Rial to Icelandic Krona stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.557930.56692
Low
0.547720.54772
Average
0.554480.55630
Volatility
0.36%0.34%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

isk

ISK - Icelandic Krona

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Icelandic Krona exchange rate is the ISK to USD rate. The currency code for Icelandic Kronur is ISK. The currency symbol is kr.

