1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0031361343 Isle of Man Pounds
1 IMP = 318.864 YER
YER
IMP
|1 YER
|0.00313613 IMP
|5 YER
|0.0156807 IMP
|10 YER
|0.0313613 IMP
|25 YER
|0.0784034 IMP
|50 YER
|0.156807 IMP
|100 YER
|0.313613 IMP
|500 YER
|1.56807 IMP
|1,000 YER
|3.13613 IMP
|5,000 YER
|15.6807 IMP
|10,000 YER
|31.3613 IMP
1 YER = 0 IMP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0031665
|0.0032343
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0031194
|0.0031194
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0031454
|0.0031660
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.26%
|0.30%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Isle of Man Pound exchange rate is the IMP to USD rate. The currency code for Isle of Man Pounds is IMP. The currency symbol is £.More Isle of Man Pound info
