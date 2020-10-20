1 YER to IEP - Convert Yemeni Rials to Irish Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0029181414 Irish Pounds

1 IEP = 342.684 YER

IEP replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Irish Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:32 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Irish Pound

yer
YER
iep
IEP
1 YER0.00291814 IEP
5 YER0.0145907 IEP
10 YER0.0291814 IEP
25 YER0.0729535 IEP
50 YER0.145907 IEP
100 YER0.291814 IEP
500 YER1.45907 IEP
1,000 YER2.91814 IEP
5,000 YER14.5907 IEP
10,000 YER29.1814 IEP

Convert Irish Pound to Yemeni Rial

iep
IEP
yer
YER
1 IEP342.684 YER
5 IEP1,713.42 YER
10 IEP3,426.84 YER
25 IEP8,567.1 YER
50 IEP17,134.2 YER
100 IEP34,268.4 YER
500 IEP171,342 YER
1,000 IEP342,684 YER
5,000 IEP1,713,420 YER
10,000 IEP3,426,840 YER

YER to IEP Chart

1 YER = 0 IEP

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Irish Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00374200.0037611
Low
0.00366360.0036636
Average
0.00371490.0037115
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
iep

IEP - Irish Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Irish Pound exchange rate is the IEP to USD rate. The currency code for Irish Pounds is IEP.

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

