1 Yemeni Rial =
0.52885592 Haitian Gourdes
1 HTG = 1.89087 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
HTG
|1 YER
|0.528856 HTG
|5 YER
|2.64428 HTG
|10 YER
|5.28856 HTG
|25 YER
|13.2214 HTG
|50 YER
|26.4428 HTG
|100 YER
|52.8856 HTG
|500 YER
|264.428 HTG
|1,000 YER
|528.856 HTG
|5,000 YER
|2,644.28 HTG
|10,000 YER
|5,288.56 HTG
1 YER = 0 HTG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.53864
|0.53940
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.52906
|0.52850
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.53122
|0.53130
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.80%
|0.78%
The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.
The currency code for Haitian Gourdes is HTG. The currency symbol is G.
