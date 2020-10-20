1 Yemeni Rial =
0.098779269 Honduran Lempiras
1 HNL = 10.1236 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
HNL
|1 YER
|0.0987793 HNL
|5 YER
|0.493896 HNL
|10 YER
|0.987793 HNL
|25 YER
|2.46948 HNL
|50 YER
|4.93896 HNL
|100 YER
|9.87793 HNL
|500 YER
|49.3896 HNL
|1,000 YER
|98.7793 HNL
|5,000 YER
|493.896 HNL
|10,000 YER
|987.793 HNL
1 YER = 0 HNL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.099125
|0.099125
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.098561
|0.098351
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.098751
|0.098678
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.12%
|0.12%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Honduran Lempira exchange rate is the HNL to USD rate. The currency code for Honduran Lempiras is HNL. The currency symbol is L.More Honduran Lempira info
