1 YER to HNL - Convert Yemeni Rials to Honduran Lempiras

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.098779269 Honduran Lempiras

1 HNL = 10.1236 YER

Yemeni Rial to Honduran Lempira conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:18 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Honduran Lempira

yer
YER
hnl
HNL
1 YER0.0987793 HNL
5 YER0.493896 HNL
10 YER0.987793 HNL
25 YER2.46948 HNL
50 YER4.93896 HNL
100 YER9.87793 HNL
500 YER49.3896 HNL
1,000 YER98.7793 HNL
5,000 YER493.896 HNL
10,000 YER987.793 HNL

Convert Honduran Lempira to Yemeni Rial

hnl
HNL
yer
YER
1 HNL10.1236 YER
5 HNL50.6179 YER
10 HNL101.236 YER
25 HNL253.09 YER
50 HNL506.179 YER
100 HNL1,012.36 YER
500 HNL5,061.79 YER
1,000 HNL10,123.6 YER
5,000 HNL50,617.9 YER
10,000 HNL101,236 YER

YER to HNL Chart

1 YER = 0 HNL

1 Yemeni Rial to Honduran Lempira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0991250.099125
Low
0.0985610.098351
Average
0.0987510.098678
Volatility
0.12%0.12%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

hnl

HNL - Honduran Lempira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Honduran Lempira exchange rate is the HNL to USD rate. The currency code for Honduran Lempiras is HNL. The currency symbol is L.

