1 Yemeni Rial =
0.83278601 Guyanese Dollars
1 GYD = 1.20079 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
GYD
|1 YER
|0.832786 GYD
|5 YER
|4.16393 GYD
|10 YER
|8.32786 GYD
|25 YER
|20.8197 GYD
|50 YER
|41.6393 GYD
|100 YER
|83.2786 GYD
|500 YER
|416.393 GYD
|1,000 YER
|832.786 GYD
|5,000 YER
|4,163.93 GYD
|10,000 YER
|8,327.86 GYD
1 YER = 0 GYD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.83780
|0.83780
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.83286
|0.82972
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.83430
|0.83441
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.13%
|0.14%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guyanese Dollar exchange rate is the GYD to USD rate. The currency code for Guyanese Dollars is GYD. The currency symbol is $.More Guyanese Dollar info
