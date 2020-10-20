1 YER to GTQ - Convert Yemeni Rials to Guatemalan Quetzales

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.030993847 Guatemalan Quetzales

1 GTQ = 32.2645 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Guatemalan Quetzal conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:18 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Guatemalan Quetzal

yer
YER
gtq
GTQ
1 YER0.0309938 GTQ
5 YER0.154969 GTQ
10 YER0.309938 GTQ
25 YER0.774846 GTQ
50 YER1.54969 GTQ
100 YER3.09938 GTQ
500 YER15.4969 GTQ
1,000 YER30.9938 GTQ
5,000 YER154.969 GTQ
10,000 YER309.938 GTQ

Convert Guatemalan Quetzal to Yemeni Rial

gtq
GTQ
yer
YER
1 GTQ32.2645 YER
5 GTQ161.322 YER
10 GTQ322.645 YER
25 GTQ806.612 YER
50 GTQ1,613.22 YER
100 GTQ3,226.45 YER
500 GTQ16,132.2 YER
1,000 GTQ32,264.5 YER
5,000 GTQ161,322 YER
10,000 GTQ322,645 YER

YER to GTQ Chart

1 YER = 0 GTQ

1 Yemeni Rial to Guatemalan Quetzal stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0311420.031142
Low
0.0309650.030884
Average
0.0310190.031039
Volatility
0.12%0.11%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

gtq

GTQ - Guatemalan Quetzal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guatemalan Quetzal exchange rate is the GTQ to USD rate. The currency code for Guatemalan Quetzales is GTQ. The currency symbol is Q.

, ratings