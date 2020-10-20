1 YER to GNF - Convert Yemeni Rials to Guinean Francs

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

34.333231 Guinean Francs

1 GNF = 0.0291263 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Guinean Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:32 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Guinean Franc

yer
YER
gnf
GNF
1 YER34.3332 GNF
5 YER171.666 GNF
10 YER343.332 GNF
25 YER858.331 GNF
50 YER1,716.66 GNF
100 YER3,433.32 GNF
500 YER17,166.6 GNF
1,000 YER34,333.2 GNF
5,000 YER171,666 GNF
10,000 YER343,332 GNF

Convert Guinean Franc to Yemeni Rial

gnf
GNF
yer
YER
1 GNF0.0291263 YER
5 GNF0.145632 YER
10 GNF0.291263 YER
25 GNF0.728158 YER
50 GNF1.45632 YER
100 GNF2.91263 YER
500 GNF14.5632 YER
1,000 GNF29.1263 YER
5,000 GNF145.632 YER
10,000 GNF291.263 YER

YER to GNF Chart

1 YER = 0 GNF

1 Yemeni Rial to Guinean Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
34.55234.552
Low
33.87833.878
Average
34.33834.318
Volatility
0.69%0.46%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

gnf

GNF - Guinean Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guinean Franc exchange rate is the GNF to USD rate. The currency code for Guinean Francs is GNF. The currency symbol is FG.

