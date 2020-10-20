1 Yemeni Rial =
34.333231 Guinean Francs
1 GNF = 0.0291263 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
GNF
|1 YER
|34.3332 GNF
|5 YER
|171.666 GNF
|10 YER
|343.332 GNF
|25 YER
|858.331 GNF
|50 YER
|1,716.66 GNF
|100 YER
|3,433.32 GNF
|500 YER
|17,166.6 GNF
|1,000 YER
|34,333.2 GNF
|5,000 YER
|171,666 GNF
|10,000 YER
|343,332 GNF
1 YER = 0 GNF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|34.552
|34.552
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|33.878
|33.878
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|34.338
|34.318
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.69%
|0.46%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guinean Franc exchange rate is the GNF to USD rate. The currency code for Guinean Francs is GNF. The currency symbol is FG.More Guinean Franc info
