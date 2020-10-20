1 YER to GIP - Convert Yemeni Rials to Gibraltar Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0031361343 Gibraltar Pounds

1 GIP = 318.864 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Gibraltar Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:32 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Gibraltar Pound

yer
YER
gip
GIP
1 YER0.00313613 GIP
5 YER0.0156807 GIP
10 YER0.0313613 GIP
25 YER0.0784034 GIP
50 YER0.156807 GIP
100 YER0.313613 GIP
500 YER1.56807 GIP
1,000 YER3.13613 GIP
5,000 YER15.6807 GIP
10,000 YER31.3613 GIP

Convert Gibraltar Pound to Yemeni Rial

gip
GIP
yer
YER
1 GIP318.864 YER
5 GIP1,594.32 YER
10 GIP3,188.64 YER
25 GIP7,971.6 YER
50 GIP15,943.2 YER
100 GIP31,886.4 YER
500 GIP159,432 YER
1,000 GIP318,864 YER
5,000 GIP1,594,320 YER
10,000 GIP3,188,640 YER

YER to GIP Chart

1 YER = 0 GIP

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Gibraltar Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00316650.0032343
Low
0.00311940.0031194
Average
0.00314540.0031660
Volatility
0.26%0.30%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
gip

GIP - Gibraltar Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gibraltar Pound exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pounds is GIP. The currency symbol is £.

More Gibraltar Pound info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings