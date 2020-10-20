1 YER to GGP - Convert Yemeni Rials to Guernsey Pounds

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0031361184 Guernsey Pounds

1 GGP = 318.866 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Guernsey Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:31 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Guernsey Pound

yer
YER
ggp
GGP
1 YER0.00313612 GGP
5 YER0.0156806 GGP
10 YER0.0313612 GGP
25 YER0.078403 GGP
50 YER0.156806 GGP
100 YER0.313612 GGP
500 YER1.56806 GGP
1,000 YER3.13612 GGP
5,000 YER15.6806 GGP
10,000 YER31.3612 GGP

Convert Guernsey Pound to Yemeni Rial

ggp
GGP
yer
YER
1 GGP318.866 YER
5 GGP1,594.33 YER
10 GGP3,188.66 YER
25 GGP7,971.64 YER
50 GGP15,943.3 YER
100 GGP31,886.6 YER
500 GGP159,433 YER
1,000 GGP318,866 YER
5,000 GGP1,594,330 YER
10,000 GGP3,188,660 YER

YER to GGP Chart

1 YER = 0 GGP

1 Yemeni Rial to Guernsey Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00316650.0032343
Low
0.00311940.0031194
Average
0.00314540.0031660
Volatility
0.26%0.30%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

ggp

GGP - Guernsey Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guernsey Pound exchange rate is the GGP to USD rate. The currency code for Guernsey Pounds is GGP. The currency symbol is £.

, ratings