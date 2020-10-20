1 YER to ESP - Convert Yemeni Rials to Spanish Pesetas

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.61650097 Spanish Pesetas

1 ESP = 1.62206 YER

ESP replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Spanish Peseta conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:31 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Spanish Peseta

yer
YER
esp
ESP
1 YER0.616501 ESP
5 YER3.0825 ESP
10 YER6.16501 ESP
25 YER15.4125 ESP
50 YER30.825 ESP
100 YER61.6501 ESP
500 YER308.25 ESP
1,000 YER616.501 ESP
5,000 YER3,082.5 ESP
10,000 YER6,165.01 ESP

Convert Spanish Peseta to Yemeni Rial

esp
ESP
yer
YER
1 ESP1.62206 YER
5 ESP8.11029 YER
10 ESP16.2206 YER
25 ESP40.5514 YER
50 ESP81.1029 YER
100 ESP162.206 YER
500 ESP811.029 YER
1,000 ESP1,622.06 YER
5,000 ESP8,110.29 YER
10,000 ESP16,220.6 YER

YER to ESP Chart

1 YER = 0 ESP

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Spanish Peseta stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00374200.0037611
Low
0.00366360.0036636
Average
0.00371490.0037115
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
esp

ESP - Spanish Peseta

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Spanish Peseta exchange rate is the ESP to USD rate. The currency code for Spanish Pesetas is ESP.

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

