1 YER to DOT - Convert Yemeni Rials to Polkadot

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.000677053513897 Polkadot

1 DOT = 1,476.99 YER

Yemeni Rial to Polkadot conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:31 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Polkadot

yer
YER
dot
DOT
1 YER0.000677054 DOT
5 YER0.00338527 DOT
10 YER0.00677054 DOT
25 YER0.0169263 DOT
50 YER0.0338527 DOT
100 YER0.0677054 DOT
500 YER0.338527 DOT
1,000 YER0.677054 DOT
5,000 YER3.38527 DOT
10,000 YER6.77054 DOT

Convert Polkadot to Yemeni Rial

dot
DOT
yer
YER
1 DOT1,476.99 YER
5 DOT7,384.94 YER
10 DOT14,769.9 YER
25 DOT36,924.7 YER
50 DOT73,849.4 YER
100 DOT147,699 YER
500 DOT738,494 YER
1,000 DOT1,476,990 YER
5,000 DOT7,384,940 YER
10,000 DOT14,769,900 YER

YER to DOT Chart

1 YER = 0 DOT

1 Yemeni Rial to Polkadot stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000711710.00071171
Low
0.000552170.00044171
Average
0.000640530.00058509
Volatility
3.61%3.82%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

dot

DOT - Polkadot

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Polkadot exchange rate is the DOT to USD rate. The currency code for Polkadot is DOT.

, ratings