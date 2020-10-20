1 YER to DEM - Convert Yemeni Rials to German Deutsche Marks

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0072464346 German Deutsche Marks

1 DEM = 137.999 YER

DEM replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to German Deutsche Mark conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:30 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to German Deutsche Mark

yer
YER
dem
DEM
1 YER0.00724643 DEM
5 YER0.0362322 DEM
10 YER0.0724643 DEM
25 YER0.181161 DEM
50 YER0.362322 DEM
100 YER0.724643 DEM
500 YER3.62322 DEM
1,000 YER7.24643 DEM
5,000 YER36.2322 DEM
10,000 YER72.4643 DEM

Convert German Deutsche Mark to Yemeni Rial

dem
DEM
yer
YER
1 DEM137.999 YER
5 DEM689.994 YER
10 DEM1,379.99 YER
25 DEM3,449.97 YER
50 DEM6,899.94 YER
100 DEM13,799.9 YER
500 DEM68,999.4 YER
1,000 DEM137,999 YER
5,000 DEM689,994 YER
10,000 DEM1,379,990 YER

YER to DEM Chart

1 YER = 0 DEM



1 Yemeni Rial to German Deutsche Mark stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00374200.0037611
Low
0.00366360.0036636
Average
0.00371490.0037115
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

dem

DEM - German Deutsche Mark

Our currency rankings show that the most popular German Deutsche Mark exchange rate is the DEM to USD rate. The currency code for German Deutsche Marks is DEM.

