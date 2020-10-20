1 YER to CYP - Convert Yemeni Rials to Cypriot Pounds

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0021684655 Cypriot Pounds

1 CYP = 461.156 YER

CYP replaced by EUR

Yemeni Rial to Cypriot Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:30 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Cypriot Pound

yer
YER
cyp
CYP
1 YER0.00216847 CYP
5 YER0.0108423 CYP
10 YER0.0216847 CYP
25 YER0.0542116 CYP
50 YER0.108423 CYP
100 YER0.216847 CYP
500 YER1.08423 CYP
1,000 YER2.16847 CYP
5,000 YER10.8423 CYP
10,000 YER21.6847 CYP

Convert Cypriot Pound to Yemeni Rial

cyp
CYP
yer
YER
1 CYP461.156 YER
5 CYP2,305.78 YER
10 CYP4,611.56 YER
25 CYP11,528.9 YER
50 CYP23,057.8 YER
100 CYP46,115.6 YER
500 CYP230,578 YER
1,000 CYP461,156 YER
5,000 CYP2,305,780 YER
10,000 CYP4,611,560 YER

YER to CYP Chart

1 YER = 0 CYP

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Cypriot Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00374200.0037611
Low
0.00366360.0036636
Average
0.00371490.0037115
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

cyp

CYP - Cypriot Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cypriot Pound exchange rate is the CYP to USD rate. The currency code for Cypriot Pounds is CYP.

