1 YER to CNH - Convert Yemeni Rials to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.029171812 Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

1 CNH = 34.2797 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:16 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

yer
YER
cnh
CNH
1 YER0.0291718 CNH
5 YER0.145859 CNH
10 YER0.291718 CNH
25 YER0.729295 CNH
50 YER1.45859 CNH
100 YER2.91718 CNH
500 YER14.5859 CNH
1,000 YER29.1718 CNH
5,000 YER145.859 CNH
10,000 YER291.718 CNH

Convert Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore to Yemeni Rial

cnh
CNH
yer
YER
1 CNH34.2797 YER
5 CNH171.398 YER
10 CNH342.797 YER
25 CNH856.992 YER
50 CNH1,713.98 YER
100 CNH3,427.97 YER
500 CNH17,139.8 YER
1,000 CNH34,279.7 YER
5,000 CNH171,398 YER
10,000 CNH342,797 YER

YER to CNH Chart

1 YER = 0 CNH

1 Yemeni Rial to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0292080.029208
Low
0.0289450.028728
Average
0.0290770.028994
Volatility
0.12%0.15%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

cnh

CNH - Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore exchange rate is the CNH to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore is CNH. The currency symbol is ¥.

