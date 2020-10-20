1 Yemeni Rial =
0.010114515062248 Cardano
1 ADA = 98.8678 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.010114515062248 Cardano
1 ADA = 98.8678 YER
YER
ADA
|1 YER
|0.0101145 ADA
|5 YER
|0.0505726 ADA
|10 YER
|0.101145 ADA
|25 YER
|0.252863 ADA
|50 YER
|0.505726 ADA
|100 YER
|1.01145 ADA
|500 YER
|5.05726 ADA
|1,000 YER
|10.1145 ADA
|5,000 YER
|50.5726 ADA
|10,000 YER
|101.145 ADA
1 YER = 0 ADA
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.010780
|0.010780
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0084501
|0.0064888
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0096332
|0.0087772
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.82%
|3.73%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cardano exchange rate is the ADA to USD rate. The currency code for Cardano is ADA.More Cardano info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings