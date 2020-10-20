1 YER to ADA - Convert Yemeni Rials to Cardano

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.010114515062248 Cardano

1 ADA = 98.8678 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Buy crypto on Kraken
Yemeni Rial to Cardano conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:28 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Cardano

yer
YER
ada
ADA
1 YER0.0101145 ADA
5 YER0.0505726 ADA
10 YER0.101145 ADA
25 YER0.252863 ADA
50 YER0.505726 ADA
100 YER1.01145 ADA
500 YER5.05726 ADA
1,000 YER10.1145 ADA
5,000 YER50.5726 ADA
10,000 YER101.145 ADA

Convert Cardano to Yemeni Rial

ada
ADA
yer
YER
1 ADA98.8678 YER
5 ADA494.339 YER
10 ADA988.678 YER
25 ADA2,471.7 YER
50 ADA4,943.39 YER
100 ADA9,886.78 YER
500 ADA49,433.9 YER
1,000 ADA98,867.8 YER
5,000 ADA494,339 YER
10,000 ADA988,678 YER

YER to ADA Chart

1 YER = 0 ADA

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Cardano stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0107800.010780
Low
0.00845010.0064888
Average
0.00963320.0087772
Volatility
3.82%3.73%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
ada

ADA - Cardano

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cardano exchange rate is the ADA to USD rate. The currency code for Cardano is ADA.

More Cardano info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings