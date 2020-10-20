1 CFA Franc =
0.018098171587789 Stellar Lumens
1 XLM = 55.2542 XOF
XOF
XLM
|1 XOF
|0.0180982 XLM
|5 XOF
|0.0904909 XLM
|10 XOF
|0.180982 XLM
|25 XOF
|0.452454 XLM
|50 XOF
|0.904909 XLM
|100 XOF
|1.80982 XLM
|500 XOF
|9.04909 XLM
|1,000 XOF
|18.0982 XLM
|5,000 XOF
|90.4909 XLM
|10,000 XOF
|180.982 XLM
1 XOF = 0 XLM
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.021730
|0.021730
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.015593
|0.012412
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.017462
|0.015585
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|8.20%
|5.20%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Stellar Lumen exchange rate is the XLM to USD rate. The currency code for Stellar Lumens is XLM.More Stellar Lumen info
