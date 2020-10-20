1 XOF to VAL - Convert CFA Francs to Vatican City Lire

Xe Currency Converter

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

2.9518246 Vatican City Lire

1 VAL = 0.338774 XOF

VAL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Vatican City Lira conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:59 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Vatican City Lira

XOF
VAL
1 XOF2.95182 VAL
5 XOF14.7591 VAL
10 XOF29.5182 VAL
25 XOF73.7956 VAL
50 XOF147.591 VAL
100 XOF295.182 VAL
500 XOF1,475.91 VAL
1,000 XOF2,951.82 VAL
5,000 XOF14,759.1 VAL
10,000 XOF29,518.2 VAL

Convert Vatican City Lira to CFA Franc

VAL
XOF
1 VAL0.338774 XOF
5 VAL1.69387 XOF
10 VAL3.38774 XOF
25 VAL8.46934 XOF
50 VAL16.9387 XOF
100 VAL33.8774 XOF
500 VAL169.387 XOF
1,000 VAL338.774 XOF
5,000 VAL1,693.87 XOF
10,000 VAL3,387.74 XOF

XOF to VAL Chart

1 XOF = 0 VAL

1 CFA Franc to Vatican City Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00152450.0015245
Low
0.00152450.0015245
Average
0.00152450.0015245
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

VAL - Vatican City Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vatican City Lira exchange rate is the VAL to USD rate. The currency code for Vatican City Lire is VAL.

, ratings