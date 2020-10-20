1 CFA Franc =
0.000189821506184 Uniswap
1 UNI = 5,268.11 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
UNI
|1 XOF
|0.000189822 UNI
|5 XOF
|0.000949108 UNI
|10 XOF
|0.00189822 UNI
|25 XOF
|0.00474554 UNI
|50 XOF
|0.00949108 UNI
|100 XOF
|0.0189822 UNI
|500 XOF
|0.0949108 UNI
|1,000 XOF
|0.189822 UNI
|5,000 XOF
|0.949108 UNI
|10,000 XOF
|1.89822 UNI
1 XOF = 0 UNI
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00018437
|0.00024306
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00013629
|0.00013629
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00016599
|0.00018666
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|6.52%
|5.94%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uniswap exchange rate is the UNI to USD rate. The currency code for Uniswap is UNI.More Uniswap info
