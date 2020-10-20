1 XOF to MZM - Convert CFA Francs to Mozambican Meticais

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

104.99215 Mozambican Meticais

1 MZM = 0.00952452 XOF

MZM replaced by MZN

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Mozambican Metical conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:58 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Mozambican Metical

xof
XOF
mzm
MZM
1 XOF104.992 MZM
5 XOF524.961 MZM
10 XOF1,049.92 MZM
25 XOF2,624.8 MZM
50 XOF5,249.61 MZM
100 XOF10,499.2 MZM
500 XOF52,496.1 MZM
1,000 XOF104,992 MZM
5,000 XOF524,961 MZM
10,000 XOF1,049,920 MZM

Convert Mozambican Metical to CFA Franc

mzm
MZM
xof
XOF
1 MZM0.00952452 XOF
5 MZM0.0476226 XOF
10 MZM0.0952452 XOF
25 MZM0.238113 XOF
50 MZM0.476226 XOF
100 MZM0.952452 XOF
500 MZM4.76226 XOF
1,000 MZM9.52452 XOF
5,000 MZM47.6226 XOF
10,000 MZM95.2452 XOF

XOF to MZM Chart

1 XOF = 0 MZM

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Mozambican Metical stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.105800.10626
Low
0.103580.10338
Average
0.104450.10466
Volatility
0.35%0.37%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
mzm

MZM - Mozambican Metical

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mozambican Metical exchange rate is the MZM to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambican Meticais is MZM.

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings