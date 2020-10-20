1 XOF to MGF - Convert CFA Francs to Malagasy Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

37.874993 Malagasy Francs

1 MGF = 0.0264026 XOF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Malagasy Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:58 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Malagasy Franc

xof
XOF
mgf
MGF
1 XOF37.875 MGF
5 XOF189.375 MGF
10 XOF378.75 MGF
25 XOF946.875 MGF
50 XOF1,893.75 MGF
100 XOF3,787.5 MGF
500 XOF18,937.5 MGF
1,000 XOF37,875 MGF
5,000 XOF189,375 MGF
10,000 XOF378,750 MGF

Convert Malagasy Franc to CFA Franc

mgf
MGF
xof
XOF
1 MGF0.0264026 XOF
5 MGF0.132013 XOF
10 MGF0.264026 XOF
25 MGF0.660066 XOF
50 MGF1.32013 XOF
100 MGF2.64026 XOF
500 MGF13.2013 XOF
1,000 MGF26.4026 XOF
5,000 MGF132.013 XOF
10,000 MGF264.026 XOF

XOF to MGF Chart

1 XOF = 0 MGF

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Malagasy Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
7.42827.4282
Low
7.25067.0865
Average
7.33497.2794
Volatility
0.41%0.47%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings