1 XOF to LVL - Convert CFA Francs to Latvian Lati

Xe Currency Converter

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0010714117 Latvian Lati

1 LVL = 933.348 XOF

LVL replaced by EUR

CFA Franc to Latvian Lat conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:07 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Latvian Lat

xof
XOF
lvl
LVL
1 XOF0.00107141 LVL
5 XOF0.00535706 LVL
10 XOF0.0107141 LVL
25 XOF0.0267853 LVL
50 XOF0.0535706 LVL
100 XOF0.107141 LVL
500 XOF0.535706 LVL
1,000 XOF1.07141 LVL
5,000 XOF5.35706 LVL
10,000 XOF10.7141 LVL

Convert Latvian Lat to CFA Franc

lvl
LVL
xof
XOF
1 LVL933.348 XOF
5 LVL4,666.74 XOF
10 LVL9,333.48 XOF
25 LVL23,333.7 XOF
50 LVL46,667.4 XOF
100 LVL93,334.8 XOF
500 LVL466,674 XOF
1,000 LVL933,348 XOF
5,000 LVL4,666,740 XOF
10,000 LVL9,333,480 XOF

XOF to LVL Chart

1 XOF = 0 LVL

1 CFA Franc to Latvian Lat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00152450.0015245
Low
0.00152450.0015245
Average
0.00152450.0015245
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

lvl

LVL - Latvian Lat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Latvian Lat exchange rate is the LVL to USD rate. The currency code for Latvian Lati is LVL. The currency symbol is Ls.

, ratings