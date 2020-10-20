1 CFA Franc =
0.000114240967862 Chainlink
1 LINK = 8,753.43 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
LINK
|1 XOF
|0.000114241 LINK
|5 XOF
|0.000571205 LINK
|10 XOF
|0.00114241 LINK
|25 XOF
|0.00285602 LINK
|50 XOF
|0.00571205 LINK
|100 XOF
|0.0114241 LINK
|500 XOF
|0.0571205 LINK
|1,000 XOF
|0.114241 LINK
|5,000 XOF
|0.571205 LINK
|10,000 XOF
|1.14241 LINK
LINK
XOF
|1 LINK
|8,753.43 XOF
|5 LINK
|43,767.1 XOF
|10 LINK
|87,534.3 XOF
|25 LINK
|218,836 XOF
|50 LINK
|437,671 XOF
|100 LINK
|875,343 XOF
|500 LINK
|4,376,710 XOF
|1,000 LINK
|8,753,430 XOF
|5,000 LINK
|43,767,100 XOF
|10,000 LINK
|87,534,300 XOF
1 XOF = 0 LINK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00012355
|0.00012699
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000091133
|0.000088226
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00010949
|0.00010804
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.23%
|3.94%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chainlink exchange rate is the LINK to USD rate. The currency code for Chainlink is LINK.More Chainlink info
