1 XOF to LBP - Convert CFA Francs to Lebanese Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

149.5551 Lebanese Pounds

1 LBP = 0.00668650 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Lebanese Pound conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:07 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Lebanese Pound

xof
XOF
lbp
LBP
1 XOF149.555 LBP
5 XOF747.776 LBP
10 XOF1,495.55 LBP
25 XOF3,738.88 LBP
50 XOF7,477.76 LBP
100 XOF14,955.5 LBP
500 XOF74,777.6 LBP
1,000 XOF149,555 LBP
5,000 XOF747,776 LBP
10,000 XOF1,495,550 LBP

Convert Lebanese Pound to CFA Franc

lbp
LBP
xof
XOF
1 LBP0.0066865 XOF
5 LBP0.0334325 XOF
10 LBP0.066865 XOF
25 LBP0.167162 XOF
50 LBP0.334325 XOF
100 LBP0.66865 XOF
500 LBP3.34325 XOF
1,000 LBP6.6865 XOF
5,000 LBP33.4325 XOF
10,000 LBP66.865 XOF

XOF to LBP Chart

1 XOF = 0 LBP

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Lebanese Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
150.55151.50
Low
146.21145.57
Average
148.89149.15
Volatility
0.98%0.99%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

lbp

LBP - Lebanese Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lebanese Pound exchange rate is the LBP to USD rate. The currency code for Lebanese Pounds is LBP. The currency symbol is £.

