1 XOF to IEP - Convert CFA Francs to Irish Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0012006336 Irish Pounds

1 IEP = 832.894 XOF

IEP replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Irish Pound conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:57 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Irish Pound

xof
XOF
iep
IEP
1 XOF0.00120063 IEP
5 XOF0.00600317 IEP
10 XOF0.0120063 IEP
25 XOF0.0300158 IEP
50 XOF0.0600317 IEP
100 XOF0.120063 IEP
500 XOF0.600317 IEP
1,000 XOF1.20063 IEP
5,000 XOF6.00317 IEP
10,000 XOF12.0063 IEP

Convert Irish Pound to CFA Franc

iep
IEP
xof
XOF
1 IEP832.894 XOF
5 IEP4,164.47 XOF
10 IEP8,328.94 XOF
25 IEP20,822.3 XOF
50 IEP41,644.7 XOF
100 IEP83,289.4 XOF
500 IEP416,447 XOF
1,000 IEP832,894 XOF
5,000 IEP4,164,470 XOF
10,000 IEP8,328,940 XOF

XOF to IEP Chart

1 XOF = 0 IEP

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Irish Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00152450.0015245
Low
0.00152450.0015245
Average
0.00152450.0015245
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

iep

IEP - Irish Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Irish Pound exchange rate is the IEP to USD rate. The currency code for Irish Pounds is IEP.

